Early morning armed robbery at a Columbus convenience store, police investigating

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An armed robbery took place at a Columbus convenience store in the early morning hours of Dec. 29.
Officers responded to the Circle K in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. at approximately 4:12 a.m.
Police have now released surveillance photos of the suspect in the hopes someone will be able to identify him.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or other information on this case is asked to call CPD at (706) 225-4259 or the Robbery and Assault Unit at (706) 225-2786.
