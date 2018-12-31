Election official says Bangladesh's ruling alliance won vote

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks to the media persons after casting her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Voting began Sunday in Bangladesh's contentious parliamentary elections, seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) (Anupam Nath)
December 30, 2019 at 9:04 PM EST

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An election official says Bangladesh's ruling alliance led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won Sunday's election with 288 seats giving it enough to form the government.

Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed finished delivering the results of the voting early Monday.

Ahmed said the ruling Awami League-led alliance won 288 seats while Jatiya Party led by former president H.M.Ershad had 20 seats. An opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain had only 7 and others got 3 out of 300 seats. Election to one seat was not held Sunday and results for another seat were halted by the commission.

The results mean Hasina will form the government for the third consecutive time.

The opposition has rejected the result, with Hossain calling the election farcical.

Bangladeshis line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Voting began Sunday in Bangladesh's contentious parliamentary elections, seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Bangladeshi women stand next to a mural displaying portraits of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, left, and others after casting their votes at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Voting was underway Sunday in Bangladesh's contentious parliamentary elections, seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule, amid complaints from both ruling party and opposition activists of attacks on supporters and candidates. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard as women line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Voting began Sunday in Bangladesh's contentious parliamentary elections, seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A Bangladeshi polling officer puts indelible ink on the finger of a voter at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Voting began Sunday in Bangladesh's contentious parliamentary elections, seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
A Bangladeshi Muslim woman asks for some help before casting her vote at a polling station in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Voting began Sunday in Bangladesh's contentious parliamentary elections, seen as a referendum on what critics call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's increasingly authoritarian rule. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
