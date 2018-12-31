End of year means expired licenses and new registration for GA businesses

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many citizens across Georgia are looking forward to what 2019 could bring. However, the Georgia Secretary of State, Robyn Crittenden, has some helpful reminders for businesses.
The end of 2018 also means the expiration of many professional licenses. This year, there are over 40,000 licenses up for renewal including chiropractic examiners, land surveyors, landscape architects, master barbers, professional engineers, psychologists, and veterinarians.
Those affected are encouraged to visit the Secretary of State’s Professional Licensing Board’s website and renew their licenses by the deadline Dec. 31st. Crittenden is encouraging these Georgians to take advantage of the online resources to quickly and easily complete this process.
Late fees or reinstatement fees are assessed if the license holder fails to renew before the deadline.
Crittenden is also reminding Georgia citizens that as the new year begins on the 1st so does Georgia’s Annual Registration season for corporations, limited liability companies, and limited partnerships.
Business officers and registered agents are reminded to submit their AR’s before the deadline of 11:59 PM April 1, 2019 or face late fee penalties. Once again citizens can use the filing website to file an AR or file hard-copies in person or by mail.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.