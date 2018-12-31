Florida man locks keys in car to keep cops from searching it

MONROE COUNTY, FL (RNN) – A Florida man thought he had a foolproof plan to keep deputies from searching his vehicle on Christmas Eve.
He ended up spending Christmas in the Monroe County Jail.
After being pulled over for driving 70 mph in a 40-mph zone, 40-year-old Charles Albert Garcia locked his keys inside his car when deputies told him they would be searching the inside.
His plan unraveled when a towing company unlocked the Lexus, allowing investigators to find cocaine, heroin, meth, pills and marijuana inside, The Miami Herald reports.
Deputies said Garcia claimed the Lexus belonged to his father and that he was returning home with Christmas presents.
When they asked for his license, he admitted that it was suspended, but said it would soon be reinstated.
Authorities found that Garcia’s license had been suspended since April 2012 and that he had been arrested three times for driving while it’s suspended.
Garcia faces several felonies for drugs and driving with a suspended license as well as misdemeanors for marijuana possession and obstruction.
He bonded out of jail on Dec. 26.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.