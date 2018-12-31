2018 headed out with more wet weather

The best rain coverage looks between 9PM – 1AM EST, so you may want to add the rain gear to your festive attire. No need to bundle up though! Temperatures will be mild going into 2019 with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. The unsettled weather pattern sticks around through the end of the week before we finally see a reprieve from the recent stretch of soggy weather by the weekend. Though temperatures still look to run a touch above average, the weekend looks pleasant and relatively cooler with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Hoping to see some of that drier weather linger into next week!