How to start 2019 hangover free

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s time to ring in the new year and for some of us, that means having a cocktail or two. And it’s all fun and games until you wake up with a hangover.
The most obvious tip is, don’t drink too much.
Don’t drink on an empty stomach. Eating first will slow the alcohol from being absorbed by the body too fast.
If you do drink, make sure you hydrate. Alcohol suppresses the natural production of an antidiuretic hormone called vasopressin, a hormone that decreases the volume of urine made by the kidneys. Losing too many fluids will dehydrate you and affect your recovery. Drink a glass of water in between alcoholic beverages. Or try Pedialyte, an oral electrolyte solution.
You can take a pain reliever, but make sure it’s not Tylenol. Aspirin, ibuprofen or other NSAIDs can help with headache and achy feelings. But Tylenol may accentuate acetaminophen’s toxic effects on the liver, if taken while you still have alcohol in your system.
Have a cuppa joe. Caffeine may not help with the hangover, but it might perk you up. Be careful though, because caffeine is a diuretic and may make dehydration worse.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.