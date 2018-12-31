LaGrange police release surveillance photos of early morning armed robbery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Surveillance photos picturing two suspects reportedly involved in an armed robbery have been released.
Police responded to the Circle K in the 1800 block of Roanoke Rd. at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 31.
A store employee told officers two unknown men came up behind her demanding money with one of the suspects displaying a firearm.
The suspects were able to take an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot toward the area of Vernon Rd.
Photos show the suspects wearing bandannas to cover their faces.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
