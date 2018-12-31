Man charged with kidnapping after Tallassee carjacking incident

TALLASSEE, AL (WSFA) - A 20-year-old is facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping after a carjacking incident in Tallassee.
According to Tallassee police, Terrance Cobb of Notasulga is charged with robbery first degree, kidnapping first degree and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
The charges are related to an incident that took place Sunday around 6:30 p.m. on Highway 229. Officers were called to the scene of a vehicle accident where an abandoned vehicle was found off the roadway.
Officers later found out that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Macon County. Accident investigators then learned a suspect, later identified as Cobb, had abandoned the stolen car after colliding with another vehicle. Police say Cobb then took the vehicle he hit with the driver still inside.
The victim and her vehicle were located a short time later at the Torch 85 Truck Stop in Macon County. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Cobb was taken into custody Monday by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and placed in the Elmore County Jail.
Cobb has several other felony charges pending with the Tallassee Police Department as well as the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.
