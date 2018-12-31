Muscogee Co. Coroner warns of firework and gun safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The celebration of the new year comes with smiles and happiness, but law officials are on the lookout for your safety before and after the countdown.
Across the Chattahoochee Valley, thousands of people either go out with friends or stay home with family to bring in the new year, and many say they say they are excited for what 2019 will bring.
“I’m just gonna go out and look for that New Year’s Eve kiss and spend time with friends and family,” says Hunter Conway.
However, officials warn there are also many dangers to be careful of this time of year. While many come together to celebrate the new year with fireworks, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says there are definitely certain safety precautions that everyone should keep in mind.
“If you’re shooting fireworks for your kids, make sure adults are present. Also, Don’t shoot them at buildings."
Experts also warn to steer clear of trees or power lines and keep a safe distance from lit fireworks.
In Alabama and Georgia the legal time for shooting fireworks runs from 10:00AM on the 31st to 1:00AM on the 1st.
Worley also warns of using guns during the holiday. He says when people shoot in the air to celebrate New Year’s it puts everyone in danger.
“During the new year we normally get at least one shooting,” says Worley.
“The best things for guns is to stay away from them,” Worley explains. "A lot of adults are going to be drinking. Don’t be shooting in the air because those bullets can come down.”
Law enforcement officials are also warning against driving under the influence.
“Don’t drink and drive," says Worley “Have somebody to come get you and take you home.”
You can also take an Uber or taxi if you’ve been drinking that night.
Law enforcement says they just want to make sure everyone has a safe and happy new year.
