New Year’s Resolutions in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Social media is already full of trending #NewYearsResolution posts, but have you made yours yet?
Personal health is top of mind for millions right now, after a long holiday break filled with food and fun. Nationally, the most popular resolutions were starting an exercise routine and losing weight. The second most popular resolution is saving money, followed by sleeping more and spending more time with family.
Most Americans have some type of resolution to start the new year, but how long do people actually stick to it?
A new study says 74 percent of people are still living up to their resolution six months later, while 39 percent make it through the whole year.
Although, according to a University of Scranton Department of Psychology study, people who took the time to make resolutions were 10 times more likely to change their lives for the better than people who aspired to do better but didn’t make a formal New Year’s resolution.
If you’re looking to stand by your resolutions this time experts say you need to start with commitment and consistency. Breaking in a new habit can be a challenge but repetition helps it become the norm. They also say to be realistic with your resolutions- Know your limits and don’t set unreasonable goals.
