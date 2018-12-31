Top New Year’s resolutions for 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Social media posts about New Year’s Eve parties are just about as popular as the annual #NewYearsResolution that’s trending.
So have you made yours yet?
Most Americans have some type of resolution to start the new year, but how long do people actually stick to it?
A new study says 74 percent of people are still living up to their resolution six months later, while 39 percent make it through the whole year.
When it comes to the most searched goal online for 2019, personal health tops the list for both men and women.
Starting an exercise routine and losing weight are top of mind for millions right now, after a long holiday break filled with food and fun.
It's recommended adults get at least two and a half hours of moderate exercise per week. Weight training should be included in routines twice per week.
The second most popular resolution is saving money, followed by sleeping more and spending more time with family.
According to a University of Scranton Department of Psychology study, people who took the time to make resolutions were 10 times more likely to change their lives for the better after six months than people who aspired to do better but didn't make a formal New Year's resolution.
