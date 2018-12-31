Towns has huge night, Minnesota tops Miami 113-104

Heat guard Dion Waiters returned after two days of practice with Miami's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls, complained about how cold it was there, but more importantly declared himself ready to play again. "I feel great. You ask those guys out there, I don't think I missed a shot. I'm talking about a lot of deep shots, too," Waiters said. He hasn't been in a game for the Heat since Dec. 22, 2017 — but may make his season debut Wednesday in Cleveland.