Two officers given scholarship in honor of fallen GA police officers

AMERICUS, GA (WTVM) - Two individuals have received a scholarship that honors officers Jody Smith and Nick Smarr who were killed in a 2016 shooting in Americus.
Cora K. Baker of the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office and Dalton Lee Windham of the Montezuma Police Department were awarded the Smarr-Smith Criminal Justice Scholarship to continue their education.
Baker and Windham both graduated from the South Georgia Technical College Law Enforcement Academy and decided to return to school for their associate of applied science degrees in Criminal Justice.
The Smarr-Smith scholarship was endowed by the Smarr-Smith Foundation, private individuals and an anonymous donor.
“Every day that I put on my uniform I am proud to protect and serve the people of the community in which I am employed. This is my calling and I plan on continuing my education because every day is an adventure and I am always eager to face it,” said Cora Baker. “It is such a great honor to receive the Smarr-Smith Scholarship and I would like to thank the individuals who helped make this scholarship possible and extend my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."
“After earning my associate’s degree, it pushed me to want to finish all the way. Nick and Jody were both great Law Enforcement Officers. I was saddened at the loss of both of them. There are true examples of brothers for life and true American heroes. They had each other’s backs all the way to the end and never gave up on one another. I look up to both of them and am inspired by the officers they were. I am honored to be chosen for this scholarship,” said Windham.
Both Smarr and Smith attended the South Georgia Technical College Criminal Justice Program.
Sharon Smith Johnson, the mother of Jody Smith, and her husband Paul were on hand to present the scholarships.
