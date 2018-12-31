Two officers given scholarship in honor of fallen GA police officers

“After earning my associate’s degree, it pushed me to want to finish all the way. Nick and Jody were both great Law Enforcement Officers. I was saddened at the loss of both of them. There are true examples of brothers for life and true American heroes. They had each other’s backs all the way to the end and never gave up on one another. I look up to both of them and am inspired by the officers they were. I am honored to be chosen for this scholarship,” said Windham.