Wet Start To 2019

The primary focus is tonight’s forecast, which continues to feature scattered showers across the Chattahoochee Valley. Guidance continues to remain consistent that shower chances will increase this evening, into the overnight hours as our next cold front moves in from the west. Tonight isn’t going to be a washout, but there will be on and off showers around, and I would recommend dressing accordingly with the rain gear if you’re heading out, and make preparations to deal with rain if you’re hosting a party. Rain chances will stick around Tuesday and Wednesday, but won’t really ramp up until Thursday Evening into Friday morning when our next cold front moves through the area, bringing another round of rain. After that, we finally transition into a drier pattern heading into this weekend.