Woman dies following domestic dispute in Phenix City, suspect charged with murder

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A Phenix City woman has died following a domestic dispute.
Officers with the Phenix City Police Department responded to the 200 block of 11th Ave. at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 30.
They found the female victim unresponsive on the ground with a man attempting to help her.
Following an investigation, police found that the incident was a domestic dispute between the victim and Kyiam Cartman that caused her death.
The name of the victim has not yet been released as the family is being notified.
Cartman was arrested on the scene and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.
