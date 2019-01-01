BBB warns against IRS, tax scams

(WTVM) - After the Christmas holiday, the next thing many people want to open are their W2 forms.
This is the time of the year that businesses get those into the mail or hand them out so that taxes can be prepared. In addition to finding a legitimate tax preparer, Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau is warning against phone calls from people who claim to work for the IRS.
They often claim that you owe taxes and threaten prison. Collins is reminding you to just hang up.
“When those calls come in, don't trust caller ID for one thing, said Collins. “Caller ID can be spoofed. And if it shows it's calling from the IRS or Washington D.C. number, that's not always true because they can easily spoof that. Also, if they call and start threatening in any way, just hang up the phone."
The IRS will likely communicate via certified letter and not by phone.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.