One person dead in first Columbus shooting of the new year on Farr Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A person has died as a result of the first shooting of 2019 just hours into the new year.
Officers responded to the scene of the early morning shooting in the 900 block of Farr Rd. just after 2:00 a.m.
The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 55-year-old Alfonzo Walker, Sr. was fatally shot at Hannah Heights Apartments.
Walker was pronounced dead just after 5:30 a.m.
Police are asking that you avoid the area until further notice.
News Leader 9 is working to learn more information. Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.