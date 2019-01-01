CPD investigating armed robbery at Wilson Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at Wilson Homes in Columbus.
Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s in the 1300 block of Veterans Pkwy. but the robbery allegedly took place at the apartments located in the 1000 block of Wynnton Rd.
The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 31.
There is no word on if any property was taken, but no injuries have been reported yet.
No arrests have been made in this case.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact CPD.
