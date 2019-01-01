DUI arrests increase during holiday season; CPD cracking down on impaired drivers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Police are cracking down on impaired drivers.
As New Years approaches, the Columbus Police Department said its motor squad along with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is working overtime.
With the numerous ride share companies and organizations, the department said it’s no reason anyone should get behind the wheel while drinking. According to police reports overnight, 27 people were pulled for DUIs and three of those people were arrested.
"People get a DUI, and with the first DUI, this class is mandatory. For some reason, a lot of tickets go out, holiday season. That's when people do the most drinking, during the holiday season,” said Selena Talley, office manager Bi-City DUI School in Columbus.
Talley said throughout the year, roughly 400 people attend the 20-hour class.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.