Eight arrested for driving under the influence over New Year’s holiday in Columbus

Top: (left to right) Joseph Spears, Jalen Thomas, Brenton Jackson, Jessica Slaten Bottom: (left to right) Jessica Avila, Varaski Wright, Nathaniel Gordon, Willie Ford
By Alex Jones | January 1, 2019 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated January 1 at 11:43 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Eight people in Columbus were arrested after having a little too much to drink and deciding to get behind the wheel.

Over New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, law enforcement officials booked eight people into the Muscogee County Jail on DUI charges.

  • 21-year-old Joseph Spears
  • 25-year-old Jalen Thomas
  • 27-year-old Brenton Jackson
  • 31-year-old Jessica Slaten
  • 31-year-old Jessica Avila
  • 34-year-old Varaski Wright
  • 38-year-old Nathaniel Gordon
  • 48-year-old Willie Ford

Spears, Thomas, Avila and Gordon remain in the Muscogee County Jail.

There is no word on when each is set to appear in Recorder’s Court.

