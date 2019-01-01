Eight arrested for driving under the influence over New Year’s holiday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Eight people in Columbus were arrested after having a little too much to drink and deciding to get behind the wheel.
Over New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, law enforcement officials booked eight people into the Muscogee County Jail on DUI charges.
- 21-year-old Joseph Spears
- 25-year-old Jalen Thomas
- 27-year-old Brenton Jackson
- 31-year-old Jessica Slaten
- 31-year-old Jessica Avila
- 34-year-old Varaski Wright
- 38-year-old Nathaniel Gordon
- 48-year-old Willie Ford
Spears, Thomas, Avila and Gordon remain in the Muscogee County Jail.
There is no word on when each is set to appear in Recorder’s Court.
