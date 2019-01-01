Few More Rainy Days...

Rainy weather has stuck around for your New Years thanks to a stalled frontal boundary over the Valley. This stalled front is providing a focus for the rain, and will stick around to keep rain chances around for Wednesday. By Thursday, another disturbance will bring heavier rain to the Valley, especially Thursday night into Friday. We’ll finally dry out heading into the weekend, after what feels like an endless stretch of rain. Speaking of this weekend, weather is looking fantastic with sunny skies and highs in the 60′s. Another system will bring a chance of rain the middle of next week, but details are still unclear at this time.