Man charged with murder in fatal 2018 stabbing in Columbus
Antonio Brown, charged with murder
By Alex Jones | January 1, 2019 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 4:43 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man originally charged with aggravated assault in a fatal 2018 stabbing has now been charged with murder.

41-year-old Antonio Brown claims he was on a motorcycle in the Green Island Hills area in the beginning of 2018 when he was being chased.

Brown alleges that he stabbed a man in self-defense and the victim died from his injuries.

He was originally charged with aggravated assault, but is now being charged with murder after being indicted by a grand jury, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Brown was taken into custody on Dec. 17 and is now in the Muscogee County Jail.

