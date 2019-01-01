Man charged with murder in fatal 2018 stabbing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man originally charged with aggravated assault in a fatal 2018 stabbing has now been charged with murder.
41-year-old Antonio Brown claims he was on a motorcycle in the Green Island Hills area in the beginning of 2018 when he was being chased.
Brown alleges that he stabbed a man in self-defense and the victim died from his injuries.
He was originally charged with aggravated assault, but is now being charged with murder after being indicted by a grand jury, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Brown was taken into custody on Dec. 17 and is now in the Muscogee County Jail.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
