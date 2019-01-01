Manhunt underway after Houston girl, 7, fatally shot in car with mom

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Police are searching for the man who opened fire on a Houston family’s car, while the mother of the 7-year-old girl killed in the shooting mourns her daughter.
Mother LaPorsha Washington, 30, spoke out from her hospital bed Monday, asking the public to help find the man who killed her 7-year-old daughter Jazmine Barnes.
"It was not fair. It was not fair. He intentionally killed my child for no reason,” Washington said. “He didn't even know her. He didn't know who she was.”
Washington said she and her four daughters were headed to the store Sunday morning when a car pulled up out of nowhere. It stopped next to them, and a man inside allegedly started shooting, unprovoked.
"I heard shots start firing, and they came through my window, broke my glass, hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us, and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us,” Washington said.
The mother told everyone to get down. She was shot in the arm, trying to shield her daughters from gunfire.
Once the shooting stopped, one of her daughters looked at Jazmine.
"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.’ I turned around, and my 7-year-old was shot in the head,” Washington said.
Police are searching for the suspect, who is described as a white male in his 40s with a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. His motive is unknown.
Investigators have also asked the public to be on the lookout as well as check surveillance video for a red four-door truck, which was spotted at the scene of the crime.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. One of the other girls in the car was hurt by shattered glass, while two were not injured.
Nevertheless, the mother and daughters are now living with a loss that will last their lifetimes.
"My baby comes and asks me, ‘Where’s my sister? Is she coming back?’ She’s only 6 years old; she does not deserve to wake up and wake up without her sister. It’s not fair,” Washington said.
