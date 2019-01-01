New Year, Same Forecast

Late Thursday into Friday though, another storm system approaches the Valley and brings the next round of rain and some thunderstorms to wrap up the work week. Believe it or not, the first weekend of the year ushers in drier and slightly more seasonable air, so look forward to some sunshine by Saturday. Headed into next week, temperatures still look to run above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Still looks like we’ll be trending toward the dry side at least!