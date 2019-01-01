Russell County/Phenix City NAACP celebrates 156th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Russell County/Phenix City NAACP presented its annual Emancipation Proclamation celebration on Tuesday.
The celebration of the 156th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation took place at Nichols Chapel AME Church in Phenix City.
The NAACP has been at the forefront of the civil rights struggle since it was founded in 1909. The reversal of civil rights laws such as affirmative action, the weakening of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, along with many others have stood steadfast in fighting for and maintaining the rights of all Americans.
“Well the community is here to celebrate the Emancipation Proclamation---the 156th anniversary of that proclamation,” said Edward DuBose, NAACP national board member. “It’s something that was signed into law by Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves. Now, we know it didn’t free all of the slaves---but it was a start--- so this is a celebration that every community does every year just to remember.”
The theme of this year’s celebration was “Celebrating the Price of Freedom: Freedom Ain’t Free!”
