UPDATE: One suspect in Troup County home invasion turned shooting in custody, vehicle located

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - One suspect in a Troup County home invasion turned shooting has been taken into custody.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says one suspect was taken into custody after the grey Corvette they fled the scene in was located.
A 47-year-old Troup County man was the only one inside his home in the 1400 block of S. Stateline Rd. when two suspects broke into his home.
The two suspects left in a grey Corvette and allegedly stole the victim’s Jeep Wrangler with a tag number of RIG3133.
The victim suffered a bullet wound to the chest and has been taken to a Columbus area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more information.
