Woman killed in Phenix City domestic dispute ID’d, suspect charged with murder

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The woman killed in a Phenix City domestic dispute on Dec. 30 has been identified.
According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., 37-year-old Jessica Sanders died from a puncture wound to the neck.
Kyiam Cartman was arrested on the scene and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Russell County Jail.
Sumbry says Sanders' body will be taken for an autopsy tomorrow, Jan. 2.
The Russell County Coroner’s Office and the Phenix City Police Department are continuing to investigate.
