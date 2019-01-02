Auburn man arrested on multiple charges after police respond to burglary in progress

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man on multiple charges.
Travis Demond Vickerstaff, 22 from Auburn, was arrested on Dec. 31 and is charged with the following:
- First degree burglary
- Fourth degree theft of property
- Second degree possession of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement
At approximately 7:25 a.m., police responded to a call of a burglary in progress at a residence in the 900 block of Tisdale Circle. Police say they observed Vickerstaff fleeing from the scene. He was pursued by officers and taken into custody. Police say Vickerstaff was in possession of a firearm.
Vickerstaff was on probation at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and bond was set at $31,000. Vickerstaff is not eligible for bond related to other charges.
