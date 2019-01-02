CPD searching for missing pregnant FL girl, may be with family in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have reason to believe a Jacksonville, Florida girl who has been reported missing may be with extended family in Columbus.
16-year-old Iyana Sawyer was last seen reportedly leaving Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville around lunch time on Dec. 19 and did not come home.
Sawyer is reportedly also five months pregnant.
The person who filed a missing persons report on Sawyer says this behavior is out of character for her.
She is described as being 5′8″ and 120 pounds with shoulder length black hair wearing a white hoodie with “PINK” across the front, light blue jeans and black and white Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the CPD Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
