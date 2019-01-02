CSU president named as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians of 2019

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University’s President Chris Markwood has been named as one of 100 Most Influential Georgians of 2019.
It was announced by Georgia Trend, a magazine that recognizes Georgians who are successful in their careers.
Georgia Trend recognized how Markwood’s leadership has helped CSU “surge forward,” citing CSU’s 60th anniversary and the recent renaming of the Synovus Center for Commerce and Technology.
This is the third year in a row that Markwood has been named to the list.
For more information on Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians of 2019, please click here.
