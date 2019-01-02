Feeding the Valley Food Bank nationally recognized for Kids Cafe program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is a staple in Columbus and across the Chattahoochee Valley.
The nonprofit organization is gaining national recognition for its Kids Café program, which was recently featured on Good Morning America.
“We hear stories of the kids going two and three days without a dinner meal,” said David Shemwell, administrator at Feeding the Valley. “So, our mission with Kids Café is to reach out to these families so that the children have a good solid nutritional meal for evening.”
“It's really about giving the kids a home cooked meal,” mentioned Deborah Thomas with Feeding the Valley.
There are currently 28 sites, and during the school year, they average 1,500 to 1,700 children every day with the feeding program. In the summer time, they add rural feeding sites and average about 2,400 to 2,500 meals.
Feeding the Valley Food bank is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and is one of the beneficiaries of the Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank campaign.
