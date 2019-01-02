Fitness experts are helping people stick to their New Years resolutions for 2019

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Your New Year’s resolution list can be a bit stressful with setting expectations too high, so you need to make them realistic and have a plan, this is one of the many places people start.
“The biggest thing people have with New Years resolutions is setting large goals and not having a specific plan,” said Bryan Hatcher with SNAP Fitness.
Some of the top resolutions on people’s lists are to lose weight, start eating healthy, save money, quit smoking and be more productive. According to the American Psychological Association, you should start small and aim to exercise more frequently by scheduling three or four days a week at the gym instead seven.
Change one behavior at a time by replacing unhealthy behaviors with healthy ones requires time. Bryan Hatcher, owner of SNAP fitness says he always sees an uptick in membership numbers
“Something really simple to do is write everything down, it sounds so simple but if you write it down and you have a plan and you see it every day and you’re continually going over it in your mind your larger goals just seeing it every day will keep you motivated,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher says around April is when he starts to see people slack off so talk about fitness goals with family friends and co-workers, having someone to share your struggles and successes with can be a big help.
He also says it’s the same thing when it comes down to changing your eating habits.
“Make gradual changes do little simple things like try to drink enough water every day, try to eat enough fruits and vegetables, try to have one less coke every day this week, try to avoid fast food next week, not just I’m going to eat healthy, you need specific easily attainable goals that will keep you motivated and on track,” said Hatcher.
Remember if you mess up avoid self-blame and get right back on track
