Flash Flood Watch Thursday & Friday...

The stationary front that has been sitting over the Valley, and has provided a focus for showers will continue to hang around into Thursday. As a result, you can expect temps tonight to only fall to around 60F again, with more patchy fog and showers. Same with Thursday, a chance of showers with temps staying in the 60s. Weather will get nasty Thursday night into Friday morning as low pressure crosses the Valley, dropping an additional 2-3″ of rain. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the Georgia side of the Valley, Columbus, and points northward. If you aren’t in the flood watch, you’ll still see the rain, don’t worry. Good news is we will finally see some sunny and gorgeous weather heading into this weekend, and beyond!