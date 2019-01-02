GA traffic fatalities reported during the holidays

(WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released the holiday fatality numbers across state roads.
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the New Year's holiday travel period resulted in 18 traffic deaths.
This year, the holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 28, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, January 1.
Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 550 traffic crashes that resulted in 223 injuries and seven fatalities.
In addition to the traffic crash investigations, 368 people were arrested for driving under the influence, while 6,971 citations and 11,339 warnings were issued.
