Man wanted for passing counterfeit bills at Opelika businesses

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is investigating a criminal possession of a forged instrument that happened on December 24 at multiple businesses.
The incident took place at the USA Town Center located at 1220 Fox Fun Avenue. Police say the suspect passed several counterfeit bills, entered a tan colored passenger vehicle, and drove away.
The male suspect is between 35 to 45 years old and was last seen wearing a red sweater-vest and a white shirt. He also had dreadlocks and a prominent ring on his ring finger.
Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.