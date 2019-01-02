Opelika man arrested, charged with burglary and theft of property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Opelika police arrested a man on Jan. 1 for burglary and theft of property.
Teddy North Jr., 30 from Opelika, is charged with third degree burglary and fourth degree theft of property.
The arrest stems from a burglary that happened August 20, 2018 in the 800 block of Tullahoma Drive. According to police, electronics valued at less than $500 were taken. North was linked to the incident after forensic evident was collected at the scene and examined by the Alabama Department of Forensics.
North was turned over to Auburn police and transported to the Lee County Jail where is was held on a $4,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation.
