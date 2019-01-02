People in the Chattahoochee Valley share New Year’s resolutions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley are sharing their New Year’s resolutions.
Some resolutions range from improving personal health to dropping bad habits.
"My New Year’s resolutions are to stay healthy, to live longer quit all the bad habits, and to help Columbus grow bigger, and to keep all of the violence down. That's what we're looking for as a resolution," said Spencer Jackson.
"My New Year’ resolution is to be a better listener," commented Dan.
“I think that my New Year’s resolution is going to be not to eat as much fast food or to cut it out altogether," Murphey Pound said.
Sticking to New Year’s resolutions can sometimes be challenging. Experts say dedication is key.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.