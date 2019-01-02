Rain Rain Go Away!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Same old, same old for the first Hump Day of 2019—staying cloudy, mild, muggy, and wet before we see improvements by the weekend. A stalled front draped across the Southeast will bring periods of scattered showers into Thursday before another disturbance moves in by Friday, upping our rain chances even more.
A Flood Warning is in effect for the Chattahoochee River in our area thanks to the persistent rain over the past few weeks. Through Friday, we expect at least an additional 1-2” to fall before we finally welcome some dry sunshine over the weekend. Though we look cooler beginning Saturday, temperatures will still run a bit above average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Apart from a few showers possible next Tuesday due to an incoming frontal boundary, next week looks favorably drier and even cold again by next Wednesday! Stay tuned, and in the meantime, stay dry!
