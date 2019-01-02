(WTVM) - Sports Leader 9 is heading to the National Championship in California!
Sports Overtime will be providing live and on location coverage at the nation’s biggest football game.
Sports Overtime: At the Championship Bowl will air on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 7p/6c and then again ahead of the big game on Monday, Jan. 7 at 7p/6c.
The Alabama Crimson Tide is taking on the Clemson Tigers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Jan. 7 at 8p/7c.
Join Dave Platta and Paul Stockman as they preview the game, talk highlights and give their predictions for how the showdown will play out.
Sunday, Jan. 6′s episode of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ will be delayed and will broadcast beginning at 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 7.
