Teen, 15, committed suicide after accidentally shooting friend, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (RNN) - Two teenage boys died on New Year’s Eve while admiring a handgun, one when the gun accidentally went off and the other by taking his own life.
A group of four teenagers, two of whom have been identified as 15-year-old Devin Hodges and 17-year-old Chad Carless, gathered at a makeshift shed in Lawrenceville, GA, Monday afternoon to look at a handgun, according to Gwinnett County police.
Witnesses say Hodges was showing his friends the gun when he accidentally fired it. The bullet hit Carless, who was sitting next to Hodges in the shed.
Carless died of his injuries before emergency crews arrived.
After the shooting, Hodges and the other two teenagers ran out of the shed, WSB reports. One of them called 911.
Officers arriving on the scene saw Hodges running between two homes, where he fatally shot himself with the gun, according to the police news release. His body was found a short distance from the shed.
“I mean, it was really sad. They were so young,” neighbor Tanya Guiterrez told WSB. "Something like this never happened before. It’s sad and tragic.”
The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine who owns the gun and how the teenagers obtained it.
