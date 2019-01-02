‘Why don’t you die?’: Man trying to kill spider prompts call to police

PERTH, AUSTRALIA (RNN) - An Australian man found himself apologizing for his fear of spiders, after a concerned passerby called police over screams heard in his home.
Police say a passerby was walking outside a house on New Year’s Day when they heard a man repeatedly shouting “why don’t you die?” and the screams of a toddler, The Guardian reports.
Twenty minutes later, officers reported the uproar had been caused by the man trying to kill a spider. They said the man, who has a “serious fear” of spiders, apologized for the incident.
"It's just one of those jobs where you go expecting to see one thing and see another," police spokesman Samuel Dinnison told the BBC. "It's great that it's only an incident involving a spider."
No one – except the spider – was injured during the incident.
