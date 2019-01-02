Wounded Army veteran still missing; TX investigator gets involved

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are still asking for the public’s help in locating a veteran one year later, and now a private investigator out of Texas is getting involved.
Wounded Army veteran Thomas “TJ” Nigro has been missing since January 5, 2018 and was last seen in the area of Victory Drive.
Thomas was last seen wearing a blue or green sweater, gray sweatpants and sunglasses.
If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
