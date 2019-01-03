Auburn mayor lays out 2019 goals

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Many people have already started working on their goals for the new year and the same holds true for Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
“2019 has got a chance to be a great year of change and new ideas in Auburn,” said Anders.
He said in addition to the four tasks forces that he recently started, there are a couple of major buildings that the city is focusing on this year.
“Two of the things that we are most excited about - our two buildings that will be opening up," said Anders. "One is our new Public Safety Center which was our police department, our fire department, and our municipal court system and the city council chambers. That will be opening in the fall of next year. We believe it will be a very appropriate building for our community’s future. And then the new Gooch Performing Arts Center which will be opening in August.”
Anders said another big goal for him this year is to get the community more involved and that includes Auburn University students.
“We certainly live in a unique place that has a unique population, but with that comes great opportunity for people with new ideas, youthful energy, and a great perspective on life. So, it’s my desire as the mayor to bring all of those people into the fold.”
Anders said he’s also wanting to start the planning phases of Auburn 2040, a citizen-led, city-supported strategic planning group that aims to plan for the future of Auburn.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.