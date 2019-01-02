Bo Dukes wanted for rape, other offenses

WARNER ROBINS, GA (WALB) - A suspect in the case of a missing Irwin County teacher and beauty queen is wanted for rape and other offenses out of Warner Robins, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
Bo Dukes, 34, is wanted for rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by convicted felon for a Jan. 1 incident.
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Charlestown Way, Warner Robins police said.
Law enforcement believes Dukes brought two women to his home under threat of physical violence and with a firearm.
Dukes was last seen leaving the Warner Robins residence in a 2013 white Kia Sorento, tag number PFP1116. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Warner Robins police said he has made suicidal threats and is known to drink heavily and has a history of cocaine use.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (1-877-68CRIME).
