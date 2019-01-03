Businesses in the Chattahoochee Valley experiencing building leaks, damage due to constant rainfall

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Along with puddles outside in the Chattahoochee Valley, some places are starting to leak without any break from the rain.
Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus is one of those places that needs a chance to dry out. Rainfall over the past few weeks has caused problems for the building and the animals.
“Well the rain has been coming down,” said Miranda Morrison, canine behavior and enrichment coordinator. “As we have all noticed for the past few weeks, this weekend we started to spring a few leaks in what we call the puppy room. That’s just the name, but we have mostly adult dogs in that room. It houses actually 23 dogs to be exact.”
Workers say they’ve had to move all the dogs out of the room and the ceiling has started to come down.
