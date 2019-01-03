Columbus man accused of killing father New Year’s Day waives preliminary hearing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of killing his father was scheduled to appear in court Thursday but chose not to show up for his first hearing.
Antonio Evans is suspected of shooting his father in the back as the two argued early New Year's morning.
It happened at Hannah Heights Apartments off Farr Road.
The coroner says Alfonzo Walker Sr. was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to the hospital.
Walker's sister was in court and says she doesn't understand what drove her nephew to shoot and kill his own father.
"They were getting along on New Year’s my brother went to work and my brother came home. Tony left home he came back and evidently they must have had some words so they has some words with each other I don’t know what it was because I don’t stay with my mom,” said Walker’s sister, Dorothy James.
Evans case was waived over to Superior Court.
