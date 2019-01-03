East AL pharmacists fight against the opioid epidemic

(WTVM) - The opioid epidemic is impacting the nation as a whole, but in east Alabama lawmakers and pharmacists are fighting back.
According to the Alabama's governor office, 736 people died from overdose in recent years and almost half of those came from abusing opioids like codeine and hydrocodone.
Also, one in six people in Lee County were prescribed opioids in 2016.
Pharmacy students at Auburn University say to combat the crisis you have to look at how the drugs are being prescribed.
In 2018 lawsuits were filed on behalf of the state against opioid manufacturing companies, demanding they take financial responsibility for the crisis.
More suits are expected to be filed this year.
