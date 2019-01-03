Even More Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Only going to get worse before it gets a better! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect across North and Central Georgia ahead of more heavy rain pushing through the Valley tonight into Friday morning. Expect an additional 2-3” of rain on top of the already soggy soils over the next 24 hours or so before we finally see drier days ahead beginning this weekend.
For today, off-and-on periods of rain will precede widespread rain approaching the Valley this evening as a disturbance moves into the Southeast. So, before sunshine returns this weekend, we still have to get through more clouds, rain, and fog. But by Saturday, weather turns much more pleasant headed into next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Though a weak front may bring a few showers back to the area on Tuesday, rain coverage looks fleeting at best, so the pattern overall looks more favorable next week.
