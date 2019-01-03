First meteor shower of the year peaks in night skies

(Gray News) – If you love a nice bright light show, there’s a good one in the works.
The annual Quadrantid meteor shower peaks Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Under perfect conditions, you can see as many 200 meteors per hour, according to NASA. About 80 meteors per hour is typical.
Look for the shooting stars to radiate from near the Big Dipper.
Tips for viewing this meteor shower:
- Find an area well away from city or street lights
- Come prepared for the weather with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair
- Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible
- Be patient. The show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse
A meteor is a space rock that enters Earth’s atmosphere.
As it falls toward Earth, the resistance of the air on the rock makes it extremely hot. What we see in the sky is the glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere, not the rock itself.
The Quadrantid meteor shower is just the first of several celestial events this month.
On Jan. 21, there will be a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
It’s a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse.
The lunar trifecta will reach its peak at 12:16 a.m. ET and will last about 3 hours and 17 minutes from start to finish, according to NASA.
The full eclipse will be visible throughout North and South America.
