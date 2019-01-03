Flooded Chattahoochee River cancels activities in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Event planners and representatives at Whitewater Express say they’ve had to cancel, reschedule and postpone activities this week and for the weekend.
“There’s some safety hazards and stuff like that, that we’re looking out for,” says Whitewater Express Manager Daniell Gilbert.
Gilbert says water levels at the Chattahoochee River are too dangerous for rafting or other outdoor activities on the Riverwalk. A number of rafting trips for those visiting from all over the country have been either canceled or rescheduled.
“Georgia Power is working with us to communicate, so we know when we’re at a good level to go rafting. They want to make sure we’re not going out at a time that they’re going to release more water. So basically, we just have a line of communication between us and Georgia Power,” says Gilbert.
Whitewater Express says they’re taking it day by day and don’t know when they’ll be having rafting trips.
“I think it’s terrible because it’s something that brings a lot of people into our town. But, hopefully it would be up and going really soon. I want to do it. I’ve never done it,” says Columbus resident Beverly Lynn.
A number of people crowded to see the river as it flooded the Riverwalk. As the sun went down, the flooding didn’t stop one Fort Mitchell family from coming together at the Chattahoochee River to remember their loved one who passed away from cancer nearly a decade ago.
“We just got some Skylanders and lit them in remembrance of her ninth anniversary. This year marks the ninth year that she passed away,” says Vera Burt.
They say their love for Landa Brooks is far deeper than the river could ever reach.
“She’s looking down at us and she’s saying thank you. She knows that we all love her,” explains Deborah Hendricks.
That family says this is the first time that they’ve come to the Chattahoochee River to honor their loved one. Phenix City says they didn’t have events planned for their entertainment center this week or this weekend.
